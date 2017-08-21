A man who was found in a pool of his girlfriend's blood after knifing her in the neck has been convicted of her manslaughter.

Lloyd Brackenbury was found guilty of killing Liverpool Hope University student and school dinner lady Natasha Wild at their home on Middle Hill in Syke, Rochdale.

The 31-year-old was convicted at Manchester Crown Court after an eight-day trial where it was revealed that a post-mortem concluded Wild had died of a single stab wound to the lower neck.

Brackenbury, who was tried for murder, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in September with a judge considering the issue of diminished responsibility at the hearing.

During the trial, it emerged that it was Brackenbury who called an ambulance to their house after the incident.

Paramedics found Wild struggling to breath on the sofa with Brackenbury covered in her blood, reported the Manchester Evening News.

The 23-year-old, who was working at her own former school Matthew Moss High School, was rushed to hospital but sadly died.

Wild's death is another tragedy that has rocked her family. Her brother, Alan Wild, aged nine, Layla Wild, 23, believed to be her step-sister, and Layla's 11-month-old daughter, Courtney Nabb, all died in a house fire on Albion Street in Rochdale in June 2005.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault involving the tumble dryer with family friend Cole Ridgway, two, also dying in the incident.

After Wild's death in November last year her mother said according to the Daily Mail: "Natasha was kind-hearted and clever and was working towards her final year in university. This is a tragic waste of life of a lovely and beautiful daughter."

With her sister adding: "My sister had a heart of gold."

Matthew Moss School headteacher Mark Moorhouse led the tributes on behalf of staff and students after her death

He said: "It is with much sadness that we receive the terrible news about our friend and colleague, Natasha.

"A fantastic and much-loved member of our school community, both as a pupil and then as a member of the staff team, Natasha will be much missed. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."