There were some unexpected late entries in a surfing competition in Norway when killer whales were spotted negotiating the waves along with the contestants.

The mammals joined the surfers at the Lofoten Masters semi-finals in the Lofoten Islands in the north of the country.

People gathered on Unstad Beach on the second-to-last day of the competition on 23 September, when two whales appeared in the water where the contestants were. Needless to say they beat a hasty retreat.

It was captured on video with one commentator heard saying, "It looks like the whales have entered the contest."

He added, "We have two killer whales in the contest area now...I wonder how the judges are scoring that."