After weathering a storm of allegations regarding the cancellation of Sex And The City 3, Kim Cattral has hit back as her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress slammed the report that her diva demands forced the production company to shelve the highly-anticipated sequel.

"The inference is from some unknown source, the inference is, is that I am a diva, that I've held up production in some way that, 'Oh, now we don't get to make our movie because of you'," Cattral told Piers Morgan during ITV's series Life Stories.

While condemning the negative reports about her alleged attitude towards SATC 3, she again claimed that she had said "no" to the project last year. "And now, now at this very moment, it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," she said.

"The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous," the English-Canadian actress said to Morgan during the show.

During the interview, the 61-year-old actress lashed out at Parker, saying, "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I really think she could have been nicer."

Further, Cattrall revealed that she is barely in touch with her former co-stars from the show and that their relationship with her was "toxic". "And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it. But that's not what happened here. This feels like a toxic relationship."

Last week, Parker said that she was disappointed as hopes for making a third sequel to her popular rom-com movie were ended. ""It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie," she told Extra.