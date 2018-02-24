Actress Kim Cattrall has attended a private memorial service in Edinburgh for her brother Chris Cattrall.

The 61-year-old actress attended the service at Saint Cuthbert's Parish on Saturday (24 February).

In an emotional post on Instagram the former Sex and the City star paid tribute to her her brother saying he was "forever in our thoughts."

'Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP,' she wrote.

She shared a photo of herself with Reverend Peter Sutton who lead the service adding the caption: "Thank you to St Cuthbert's Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today.

Cattrall's brother was found dead on his property in Lacombe, Alberta Canada on February 4. Prior to the discovery of his body, the actress appealed to her followers on social media for help in establishing his whereabouts.

Her post read: "This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots."

"Please spread the word. Many thanks for reading this", she finished.

She latter announced the sad news that he had been found dead. Turning again to social media she tweeted: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall, aged 55."

While Catrrall thanked her fans and her former Sex and the CIty cast mates for their messages of support and sympathy her rumoured feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker escalated into a public war of words after Parker tweeted a message which read: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."

Cattrall responded with a scathing Instagram post in which the 61-year-old accused Parker of being "cruel" and disingenuous.

I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker," she wrote. "My Mom asked me today 'when will that @SarahJessicaParker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

And in another pointed reference, she added a link to a New York Post article titled: "Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed 'Sex And The City'."

The Instagram spat comes after Cattrall last year insisted that she would not star in a third Sex and the City movie. Speaking to Piers Morgan she addressed the rumours of a rift between the stars explaining that the cast of the hit series were "never friends", and adding that Parker "could have been nicer" after she turned down the chance to play Samantha for the third movie.

It has been reported that a third Sex and the City movie will go ahead with Sharon Stone a favourite to replace Cattrall.