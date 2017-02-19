Police in Malaysia on Sunday (19 February) said they were looking for four more North Korean suspects in the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, all the four North Korean suspects left Malaysia on the day of the assassination.

"We can confirm that the four left the country on the same day of the attack. We are cooperating with Interpol and other relevant bodies in the region," he told a news conference.

According to The Star, the four suspects are Rhi Ji Hyon, 33, Hong Song Hac, 34, O Jong Gil, 55 and Ri Jae Nam, 57.

On Friday, a North Korean man by the name of Ri Jong-chol was arrested by Malaysian police in connection with the murder. Two women, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese documents have also been arrested along with a Malaysian man.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said: "Based on an i-KAD that he has in his possession, the suspect is identified as with date of birth on May 6, 1970, and a citizen of the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK),"

The 45-year-old Kim Jong-nam died on Monday after falling ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for a flight to Macau. According to South Korean and US officials, he was killed by North Korean agents.