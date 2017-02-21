Kim Jong-nam's son Han Sol is expected to arrive in Malaysia from Macau to identify the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Han is likely to undergo DNA tests to confirm his deceased father's identity.

On Tuesday (21 February) four unmarked vehicles entered the mortuary compound at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, where Jong-nam's body has been kept following a post-mortem. However, it is unclear whether his 22-year-old son was in one of the vehicles, although local reports suggest he may have already visited the morgue.

Dozens of security personnel have been deployed at the compound. Members of the Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) equipped with sophisticated weapons and in full gear were seen outside the hospital.

According to reports, no one has identified Jong-nam's body, who was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 13 February.

He was assassinated by two women, allegedly under the orders of North Korean regime drawing international attention. The high-profile incident has also sparked a serious diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea –two countries that have so far had cordial relations.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak rejected Pyongyang's request of holding a joint investigation into the murder. He told reporters: "We have no reason to do something that would paint the North Koreans in a bad light. We will be objective and we expect them [North Korea] to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia," adding that he has "absolute confidence" in the Malaysian investigation agencies.