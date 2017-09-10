North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un hailed his latest nuclear test as a "great victory" and hosted a massive celebration event to praise and congratulate his scientists who steered the country's successful experiment.

The isolated country's state-run television on Sunday (10 September) aired a video of the celebration, which showed Kim hosting a feast to mark Pyongyang's sixth and the most powerful test conducted last week.

At the gala, Kim called the test "a great victory won by the Korean people at the cost of their blood while tightening their belts in the arduous period," according to the state news agency, KCNA.

He also called on the officials to "follow the fighting spirit and trait of the nuclear combatants."

The rogue leader, who appeared at the banquet hall along with his top ranking military officials, heaped praises on the technicians for "taking the lead" in attaining the "final goal of completing the state nuclear force", the mouthpiece said.

KCNA did not reveal when the banquet was held but South Korean media reports suggest that it took place on Saturday (9 September) when the North marked its 69th founding anniversary of the regime's establishment.

Footage aired on North Korean state media showed Kim breaking into a broad smile. He was accompanied by head of North Korea's Nuclear Weapons Institute, Ri Hong Sop, and deputy director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's munitions industry department, Hong Sung Mu.

Kim's wife Ri Sol-Ju also seen attended the concert.

The celebration included and orchestral performance and a photo session with the leader himself.

During the banquet, they also played video footage on stage which is presumed to have shown technicians looking at a hydrogen bomb warhead. It also showed an explosion which is assumed to be related with nuclear test, according to the state-run television KRT.

This is the second time the country held celebrations for its latest "successful" nuclear test. The first celebrations were held on 6 September where the technicians, who worked on the launch, received a hero's welcome as they returned to the capital city, Pyongyang.

They were cheered by tens of thousands of residents who waved flowers and red flags as they greeted a convoy of buses carrying the scientists and technicians.

However, Kim was reportedly absent for that event.

The isolated country claimed it successfully tested an advanced hydrogen bomb on 3 September, which triggered a 6.3 magnitude earthquake near the test site.

As tensions intensify on the peninsula to a new high, the UN Security Council was prompted to push for a stronger sanction against the Kim regime, including an oil embargo.

The US has also requested the UNSC to place a travel ban on Kim, while also having his assets frozen.

The US and its regional allies have been bracing for another long-range missile launch from North Korea over this weekend when it celebrated the 69th anniversary of its founding. However, no fresh provocations were observed.