An emotional Kim Kardashian recalled the hours of horror she endured in Paris when she was robbed, in the premiere episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 13 aired on 12 March. The special episode revealed the harrowing experience the reality star endured in October 2016.

In the episode, the mother of North and Saint breaks into tears as she narrates how she begged the attackers to let her live. "They ask for money. I said 'I don't have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," the 36-year-old American reality TV star said recalling the incident. "When they duck taped my face, that's when I saw the gun like, clear as day. Please like I have a family, let me live," she added.

In another scene, she is seen being comforted by sisters Khloe and Kourtney. "I had a split second in my mind to make this quick decision," Kim tells her sisters. "Am I gonna run down the stairs... Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I'm f****d. There's no way out."

After months of investigation, the French police arrested 10 suspects who have been charged in association with the crime. Kardashian testified in a New York City courthouse earlier this month.

In the KUWTK season 13 premiere episode Kim's mother Kris Jenner, reveals how shocked she was after hearing the news. "The thought of losing Kim is hard to overcome. Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical," Jenner said of the episode.

"I get choked up just thinking about it, talking about it. It's remarkable to listen to [Kim] tell the story, and she does that because she just thinks that it might also bring some awareness because it changed the way we live our lives," she previously said during The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.