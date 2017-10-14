Having successfully parlayed her sex tape scandal into a career as a global brand and influencer, Kim Kardashian has much to celebrate as her family's E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians marks 10 years.

The hit show is not only syndicated in 167 countries, but it has made each member of the Kardashian/Jenner clans stars in their own right, spawned a half dozen spin-offs, and continues to be a guilty pleasure for millions.

Ahead of the anniversary on 14 October, the mother of two - whose own fame means she no longer toils in the shadow of frenemy Paris Hilton - took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of one of her career highlights, which wasn't documented in the series.

Kardashian famously covered the Christmas issue of Hugh Hefner's Playboy magazine back in 2007 and showed off her hourglass curves and smoldering looks in a plunging red body suit.

She shared a behind the scenes snap of her getting her hair done for a photoshoot by Hype Williams. The image, captioned "Playboy 2007", shows her glancing over at the camera with one hand on her hip and a seductive smile.

It didn't take long for scores of her 103 million followers to flock to the comment section to express their appreciation and gush about her stunning looks. "Wow your body shape is hot here," one person said. Another wrote: "You're doing amazing sweetie."

Kanye West's wife proudly showing off the picture suggests that she may have had a change of heart about posing nude for Playboy. In 2010 she told Harper's Bazaar that she regretted doing it. "I'm sorry I did Playboy. I was uncomfortable," she said at the time.

Kardashian led the celebrity tributes to Hefner following his death from a heart failure and septicemia on 27 September at the age of 91.

"Today, I am reminiscing about the legendary Hugh Hefner, my Playboy shoots and the incredible parties at the mansion," she wrote."I am so honored to have been a part of the Playboy family! I loved Hugh so much. He will be greatly missed!"