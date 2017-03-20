In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, which aired on E! Network on 19 March, Kim Kardashian gave a detailed account of the harrowing Paris robbery incident in which she was robbed of millions worth of her jewellery. In the tell-all episode, the reality star said she was "mentally prepped" that the intruders were going to "rape her".

"What I think happened now after thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," the social media queen told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney as they sit by her sides to support her.

The 36-year-old was in the French capital to attend the Paris Fashion Week when the incident happened. She suspects that her constant status update on Snapchat led the robbers to intrude into her apartment hotel easily. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going to out, so I think they knew Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

The robber then duct taped her mouth to prevent her from crying for help and it was at that moment when she that thought she will be raped and murdered. "Then [one of the armed men] duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything and then he grabs my legs and I wasn't, I had no clothes on under [my robe] and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me. And I fully mentally prepped myself and then he didn't and he duct taped my legs together," an emotional Kim told the camera with a choking voice. "I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."

The robbers (dressed as policemen) has handcuffed the hotel concierge and used him as a translator for Kim. The mother of two said she was in shock and immediately thought of her children North and Saint. "I have babies. Please, they can't understand me, but tell them I have babies at home. Please, I have a family. Let me live," she begged to the apartment caretaker.

However, the robbers left her unharmed and escaped with millions of worth of her jewellery including a 20-carat diamond ring worth over £4 million. Ten suspects have been charged in connection with the crime

Recalling the fateful night, her mother and celebrity manager Kris Jenner said: "It's been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life, thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children. For the rest of us, the thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome."