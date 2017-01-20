Kim Kardashian-West is re-committing to her marriage as she and her husband Kanye West work at their relationship.

The couple have had a turbulent year following a jewellery heist when the reality star was held up at gunpoint and the rapper's subsequent breakdown which led to him being admitted in a psychiatric ward.

The stress of the past year has taken its toll on their marriage, prompting speculation that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was planning to divorce the 39-year-old rapper, but Kim is now said to be 'hopeful' about the future.

A source told People: "She is spending time with Kanye. It doesn't seem like they have plans to split now. Things don't seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that.

"With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together," the source added.

The 39-year-old rapper pulled out of the European dates of his Saint Pablo concerts tour which were set to take place in Paris, the UK and Germany in order to focus on his family.

According to US Weekly the Yeezus star 'convinced her' to stay married after he pledged to get help. "Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy," an insider told the publication. "He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy."

Kim and Kanye were spotted filming an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at a restaurant in California on Thursday (19 January).

The pair, who were married in 2014 have two children North , 3 , and Saint, 1, together.