Reality star Kim Kardashian was spotted without her wedding ring at her mother Kris Jenner's grand Christmas party, sparking speculations that her marriage with Kanye West might be over.

Post-Christmas, the couple was pictured leaving sister Kourtney's house in Calabasas. According to Daily Mail, the Selfish author appeared tense. Few pictures released by the celebrity news website reveal the 36-year-old and her rapper husband appearing gloomy while leaving the venue. Kim can be seen looking busy with her phone in the passenger seat while her husband is staring at her.

Rumours were abuzz that the mother-of-two banned the Pablo rapper from the party but her spokesperson later rubbished the speculations, claiming that Kanye was very much a part of the celebration. "The story is false. Kanye was at the party," her rep told Mail Online.

However, the friction between the couple was visible during the star-studded X-Mass party. Kim reportedly arrived at the venue solo while the 39-year-old rapper went to enjoy a movie and later attended his mother-in-law's lavish bash. According to a report by People, the couple 'barely spoke' to each other during the party.

"They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids. They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise," a source told the magazine.

Both, Kardashian and West have had a rough 2016 as they personally suffered massive trauma. While Kim was robbed of millions worth jewellery in Paris, Kanye suffered a breakdown during a concert. The couple reportedly even attended marriage counselling to sort out their differences.

However, it appears counseling is not helping them as reports of their marital problems keep surfacing.

"Obviously the end of this year hasn't been festive. He and Kim [Kardashian] have had many disagreements as of late regarding their busy schedules, home renovations, his support for Donald [Trump], and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife, and he always will, but right now they're in a rough spot," a source told Hollywood Life.