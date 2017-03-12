Kim Kardashian sent temperatures across the internet soaring as she posed for a sexy naked selfie.

Kanye West's wife, 36, shared the cheeky picture with her fans on Snapchat.

The dark-haired star can be seen laying apparently au natural on her back in bed while utilising one of the phone's app's animal filters to give her leopard ears and a black nose.

Despite captioning the post "bedtime" the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star had yet to remove her heavily applied smokey eye makeup.

Earlier in the night the mum-of-two had attend the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Impact Awards honour individuals and companies who have made an outstanding contribution to the support of LGBTQ families.

Kylie Jenner's older sister stunned in a strapless white floor-length gown which showed off her famous curves to full effect.

Kim mostly let her frock do the talking accessorising with a pair of large gold hoop earring and a lip ring.

The reality TV favourite was on hand to present one of the evening's top prizes to The Real World creator Jonathan Murray and his long-time partner, Harvey Reese.

Murray – who runs Bunim/Murray Productions – is the brains behind Kim and her family's long-running E! TV show.

Taking to Twitter during the evening, she wrote: "So honoured to give the family impact award tonight to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray prods #ImpactAwards."

Uploading a shot of herself in her show-stopping ensemble, she wrote alongside it: "Oh and I love my Rick Owens dress I'm wearing tonight."

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs in the US tonight (12 March).

Now in its 13th season, a teaser trailer has revealed that this series will see Kim open up about her ordeal of being robbed at gunpoint while attending Paris Fashion Week last year.

As well as a tearful Kim, her mum Kris Jenner, 61, plus, sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, feature in the clip.

Speaking to the camera, Kris says: "As a mom, you want to keep your kids safe."

While Khloe dramatically adds: "Everything has changed, but we can't be afraid. We can't let people scare us into not living our lives."