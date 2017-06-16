Her daughter North West turned four years old on Thursday (15 June), and social media fanatic Kim Kardashian wasn't shy to post about it on Instagram.

The 36-year-old mother and reality star wrote a touching message to accompany the sweet shot of herself looking at her precious first-born child in awe. She said: "My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North."

Kardashian's 101 million followers flooded the comments section with birthday messages for the little girl, with one fan pointing out: "4 Yrs old is one of the most amazing stage of a little girl. Enjoy KKW!"

Another said: "My daughter just turned four as well! Such a fun age, happy birthday North!"

Kardashian had earlier treated her daughter to a low key birthday party with younger son Saint, one, husband Kanye West, elder sister Kourtney and two of her children, Penelope and Mason.

They were spotted looking casual at Ruby's restaurant in Los Angeles which includes a whole host of burgers, fries and big plates on the menu.

Kardashian – who has been busy promoting her new KKW make-up line which will no doubt rival her younger sister Kylie Jenner's cosmetics range – put business to one side to celebrate her little girl's special day.

The thrice-married star began dating West in 2012 and gave birth to North, their first child, on 15 June 2013. The couple later became engaged on 21 October, which was Kardashian's 33rd birthday. Kardashian gave birth to the couple's second child, Saint West, on 5 December 2015.

The couple appear to have found happiness and stability once again after suffering an inauspicious 2016 with Kardashian's Paris robbery in which she was held at gunpoint, shortly followed by West's mental health breakdown.