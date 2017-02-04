Kim Kardashian-West is known for oversharing and while she lives much of her life in front of the camera, the reality TV star revealed there's a lot we still don't know about her.

On Friday (3 February) the mother-of-two decided to share some truths about herself revealing her particular quirks and foibles to her fans with the caption: "20 weird facts you didn't know about me."

The 36-year-old posted a list to her website, www.kimkardashianwest.com, in which she confessed to cheating on school tests, revealed how many piercings she has and the moment she knew Kanye West was the one for her.

"I have 6 piercings - one bellybutton, one in right ear, 3 on my left lobe and one really high on left ear," she wrote.

"I know the alphabet in sign language and would cheat on my tests with my friends by speaking in sign language."

"I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on," she said adding "I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on."

Sharing memories of her high school years she reveals that she once got into trouble for kissing a boy. "I almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me," she wrote.

She fondly recalls her Spanish lessons with sister Kourtney writing: "Kourtney and I were in the same Spanish class in high school. I was so smart I advanced a year! JK! She had to repeat a year of Spanish. But it was the best year because we had it together," she said.

Kim, who recently returned from New York, where she testified before a judge in her Paris robbery case, had been absent from social media for three months as she recovered from her ordeal.

As friends report that "she is doing much better" since the incident in which she was robbed at gunpoint, she now appears to be resuming her normal life in the public eye and reviving her presence on social media.