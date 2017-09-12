Sharon Osbourne is clearing the air with Kim Kardashian after slamming the reality star's nude selfies in the "name of feminism".

The X Factor judge sparked quite a controversy earlier when she seemingly took a dig at the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star during an interview with The Telegraph. "God bless them, if Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho," the 64-year-old had said.

Amid some back and forth, however, Osbourne is now backtracking her claims, suggesting that she was misquoted.

"[The interviewer] asked my opinion and I gave it," the X Factor judge. "It wasn't rude. She poses nude, she's very sexual in her clothes, and even her every day clothes, it's very sexual," The Talk host said on Monday's (11 September) episode.

"Whatever she does she's showing her body, which shows she's a strong, grounded woman and she's not ashamed of her body," Osbourne explained, remaining firm on her earlier stance that it still doesn't make someone a feminist.

The better half of rocker Ozzy Osbourne continued, "It makes you someone who is a strong person, and confident with their body and wants to show it. But, that's not a feminist," adding that her response "got misquoted".

The banter was sparked by a previous interview, when the English TV personality spoke up about Kardashian and her famous nude selfies and magazine covers.

"Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism!" Osbourne had said at the time, adding, "Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress."

Since the debacle, even the Kimoji creator had a response to the anti-feminist comments about her.

"First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous," the 36-year-old reality star told E! Online.