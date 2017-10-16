It looks like the otherwise camera-friendly Kim Kardashian is not having the best time when it comes to the paparazzi. In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mother-of-two suffered a major meltdown as unflattering photos showing her butt cellulite continued to grab headlines.

The bikini pictures had started doing the rounds on the internet following the reality star's trip to Mexico in April. And despite being known for her shapely behind, the sneaky photos are said to have made Kardashian overtly conscious about her curvaceous body.

"I'm literally going to s**t my f*****g pants," the 37-year-old TV star said as she suffered a breakdown right before her appearance at the 2017 Met Gala in May. She even admitted to having a "freakout" during the event.

Decked in a white off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, Kardashian had made an understated appearance at the fashion event in New York earlier this year; nevertheless looking stunning as always.

Yet, back in Los Angeles, Kardashian's insecurities over her appearance and physical self-continued to be a gripping topic of discussion.

"Kim looked absolutely amazing at the Met Ball ... but it seems like the Mexico pictures are just never-ending and it's just making her think about Paris again, [when she] was mocked and made fun of," said 33-year-old Khloe in support of her sister, according to People magazine.

Despite the support from the Kardashian siblings and close friend Jonathan Cheban, the better half of Kanye West couldn't get over the criticism sparked by the photos.

"When will they stop with this story?" the reality star said, admitting that she is "freaked out" over the thought of being seen and has developed a "full phobia".

"Why do I subject myself to being seen? Why don't I just stay at home?" a distressed Kardashian quipped, before the rest of the clan jumped in to save her from the trauma of social media.

A new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday at 9 pm EST on E!