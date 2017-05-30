Kim Kardashian believes the rift between Caitlyn Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner is irreparable following the release of stepparent's memoir The Secrets of My Life, which reveals intimate details about the former couple's 24-year marriage.

The 36-year-old reality star opened up about their fraught relationship during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She confessed that there isn't much chance of the pair ever speaking again, telling the host: "Zero. No, one. No, I would say two percent. And those are Kendall and Kylie. That's their percentage. All fair, I think.".

Jenner, 67, has been candid about her long battle with gender identity in the new tome which is said to have left the 61-year-old momager fuming.

Kardashian's own relationship with her stepfather is said to be damaged, with Jenner telling the Today program on 12 May: "I really haven't talked to (Kim) in a long time."

The Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete had enjoyed a close relationship with his stepdaughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, which was well-documented on the family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The transgender star is the biological father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who are currently taking the media by storm with their weighty social media presences and modelling careers.

Kardashian was just as frank when Cohen asked how relieved "on a scale of 1 to 10" she was about Kylie's break-up with rapper Tyga on the show.

The star replied: "You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn't mean he's a bad person at all.

"And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since."

Kardashian also discussed her failed marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries during the chat, admitting that anxiety over getting older had played a part in her decision to walk down the aisle in 2011.

She explained: "I just thought, 'Holy s--t. I'm 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married'.

"I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out. All their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation."

After finally divorcing Humphries in 2013, Kardashian went on to marry her third husband Kanye West, with whom she has daughter North and son Saint.