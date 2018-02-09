Kim Kardashian's social media posts are quite racy, but her latest snap is stirring up more controversy than usual. The reality star posted a grainy picture on Instagram, which features the mother-of-three removing her bra and holding her breasts for a topless click.

While it looks like a rather normal photo for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, but it was the caption that caused outrage among social media users. She captioned the snap saying, "[camera emoji] by North," giving credit to her four-year-old daughter, North West, who can be seen in the background taking the shot.

Kim's 107 million followers are clearly not happy with the snap and rushed to the comments section to question her parenting. One user wrote, "Love Kim but why would you have your baby girl take pics of you taking your shirt / bra off. It's a little wrong."

Another commented, "You might not see it now, but one day when you are an old woman you will regret this for the sake and love for your children."

The post has already received more than 2.4 million likes since its upload on Thursday (8 February) morning. Most social media users found the photo weird with one commenting, "I'm a fan, but this is weird . I couldn't imagine my 4-year-old daughter taking a photo of me like this."

"Ok social services do NOT need to be called. Christ. It's just a bit weird," reads another comment.

A user criticised the reality star's parenting style. "Kinda sad there is a pic like this with her and North but not a normal mom and me pic anywhere on her Instagram," wrote a user, slamming the Kardashian member.

"Not sure what message this is giving to a young girl here," wrote another Instagram user.

Amid all the hate, some fans came to her support and called the photo very normal. The comment reads, "it is very very very normal that mommy and daughter took such pic. if it would be a son who is taking pic it would be strange, but mommy and daughter are friends, girls, very cute photo... And mommy gonna decide what to do with her grown-up daughter...not u ppl.. let just enjoy the photo..."

Another supporter of the 37-year-old entrepreneur said, "You all are insane, saying Kim is an 'unfit mother. This is completely normal."

Other than North, Kim and Kanye West also share 2-year-old boy Saint West and recently welcomed their third child together via a surrogate, Chicago West.