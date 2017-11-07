Queen of oomph, Kim Kardashian commanded attention with a sultry and sexy teaser video for her fragrance line that arrives next week (15 November).

Ahead of the launch of her new perfume line, however, the reality star posted a sneak-peek video of the behind-the scenes action; and it's safe to say that the Kardashian girl doesn't disappoint. Decked in her trademark off-white semi-sheer outfit, the KKW owner cut a stunning figure during the shoot.

The video posted on Kim's website showed the better half of rapper Kanye West going through a number of wardrobe changes for the photo session. But mostly, the 37-year-old reality TV star stuck to earthy hues of cream and nude for the promo shoot.

She went on to share her experience of working with the team of Mert and Marcus on the campaign, calling the experience "incredible".

"I have been working on this project for such a long time and to be able to finally share it with everyone is such a rewarding feeling," Kim shared, before announcing her three fragrances – "Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud".

With just a week until the launch, promotions have been in full swing and the mother-of-two even took to social media to share some eye-popping shots of her. In one of the images, Kim, wearing a skimpy white top, flirtatiously tugs at the neckline. Her makeup is kept subtle as her long raven locks become the centre of attention.

Another recently posted image offered a subtle look at the reality star, smouldering into the lenses in a shoulder-baring ruffled top. Unfailingly, the pictures have stirred quite a frenzy amongst her 104 million Instagram followers.

"Kim, you're truly stunning and the definition of beauty. I admire your impeccable style, your drive, passion, your creativity and most of all that you always stay true to who you are. Thank you for being you," one fan gushed.

Another wondered, "How could you be that beautiful".

With the latest launch, Kim would be adding to her line of beauty products, after the record sale of her contour kits in June this year.