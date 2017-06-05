Where there's drama, a Kardashian can't be too far. After falling unconscious on a Delta flight out of Los Angeles on Friday (2 June), R'n'B singer Brandy is thought to have been helped by Kim Kardashian's uncle as flight attendants waited for paramedics.

Brandy Norwood, the singer known for her hits What About Us and The Boy is Mine, was reportedly treated by doctor Tom Kardashian. He gave the 38-year-old medical help, according to fellow passengers on the flight.

TMZ reported flight attendants shouted: "Is there a doctor on the plane?" in a panic as they tried to revive an unconscious Brandy.

The sister of Ray J – who was the ex-boyfriend featured in Kardashian's now-infamous 2003 sex tape – was jetting from LA to New York City on Delta airlines when the incident happened. The Grammy award-winner and reality star lost consciousness when the flight was on the tarmac in LA and about to take off.

Her team has since posted a tweet claiming she has been released from hospital and is "now at home resting" after the stress of travelling and working overwhelmed her.

Tom Kardashian is the only brother of the late Robert Kardashian. Their sister Barbara Kardashian is also still alive.

Ray J has since opened up about his sister's ordeal, telling TMZ: "She's good man, she just needs some rest.

"She's cool that's like my best friend, we just love each other. She's been to Puerto Rico, you know international and New York, Atlanta, LA performing. You know sometimes it's just a lot, I mean, she's good though just got to take it easy."

Brandy, who shot to fame for her soft, raspy, husky voice, has been performing at different locations over the past few months, recently tweeting a clip of herself taking the stage in Puerto Rico. She wrote: "Magical night in #PuertoRico Thank you #xscapepuertorico2017 for having me and honoring me. I felt special, loved, and overjoyed."

Throughout her career, Brandy has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time.