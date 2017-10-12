Danish divers have found a saw which may have been used to dismember journalist Kim Wall.

The saw was discovered close to the route taken by inventor Peter Madsen, who faces a murder charge over the death of the 30-year-old journalist.

Wall was reported missing on 11 August shortly after boarding Madsen's submarine in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was interviewing the inventor for a feature article and is believed to have to been killed while onboard his submarine.

Her headless torso was found on 21 August, deliberately weighed down by a piece of metal so that it would sink to the bottom of the sea. Wall's head and legs were only recovered on 6 October.

A post-mortem stated that she had suffered knife wounds to her genitals and ribcage.

On Wednesday (11 October), divers retrieved a saw which may have been used to dismember Wall.

"The saw is now being examined by our forensic technicians to assess whether it is the saw police have been looking for in connection with the submarine case," lead investigator Jens Møller Jensen said.

Madsen has denied murdering Wall, telling police that she died when a 70kg hatch door fell on her head and that he threw her body overboard.

But his account has been dismissed by forensic experts who say that the autopsy revealed "no sign of fracture on the skull and there isn't any sign of other blunt violence to the skull."

Prosecutors believe that Madsen killed Wall as part of a violent sexual fantasy and dismembered her body before throwing her into the sea.

A hard disk containing fetish films of women being decapitated and tortured was found in Madsen's workshop, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told the court on 3 October.

He added that Madsen has refused to cooperate with authorities since they found Wall's head and limbs.