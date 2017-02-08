Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has shot back at critics who slammed her for boasting about her four-year old son's 'real gun' handling. The incident came to light after the reality star shared a school questionnaire, wherein her child also revealed some of his father's favourite things to do.

Kash, in the school questionnaire, said he loves his father because "he lets me hold his real gun". Kroy Biermann's favourite things to do, as pointed out by his son, include riding four-wheeler, eating steak, drinking Sprite and playing football.

Zolciak received harsh comments after she shared the snapshot of her son's answers with the caption: "I [love] this!"

Speaking to TMZ, Zolciak said her husband's Desert Eagle pistol is never loaded when they let their son hold the weapon.

"We have a huge safe that we put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well," she said.

Kash was dressed up in a military outfit and also carried a fake gun for Halloween last year. The little one had shared a photo of himself pointing the fake gun at the camera on his Instagram account.

Zolciak and Biermann married in November 2011 and share six kids — Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

Zolciak, who never shies away from making headlines, took to Snapchat on Sunday to slam a woman.

"This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet, peaceful beach.' Bitch, what? They're 4 and 5," Zolciak told the woman during their Turks and Caicos vacation.

"We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"