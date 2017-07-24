A teenage Indian Muslim who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim.

The body of Celine Dookhran, 19, was found inside a fridge-freezer in a south west London home in a suspected "honour" killing.

She was discovered by police after a second woman was also allegedly kidnapped and raped, but escaped.

A court heard how the woman, aged in her 20s, had her throat slit after the pair were allegedly bound, gagged and taken to the £1.5million home in Coombe Lane, Kingston-upon-Thames.

She reportedly staggered into a hospital and told officers what had happened.

Dookhran was killed last Wednesday (19 July), with a post mortem giving the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, of no fixed address, appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of the kidnap, rape and murder of Dookhran and the kidnap, rape and attempted murder of the second woman.

Vincent Tappu, 28, of Acton, is accused of two counts of kidnap.

Binita Roscoe, prosecuting, said: "The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn't approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims."

Bearded Arshid wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, while his co-defendant wore a black suit and white shirt, with short black hair and a beard, The Sun reported.

District Judge James Henderson remanded Tappu and Arshid in custody. Both men are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 August.