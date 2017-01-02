Long-distance relationships can prove to be quite challenging especially when it comes to missing out on physical intimacy. A unique gadget called Kissenger now claims that it will help lovers to come closer by using pressure sensors and actuators. You can now send a physical kiss to your long-distance lover over the internet using your smartphone.

Researchers from the Imagineering Lab at City University London who worked on the device say Kissenger mimics a real kiss. However, it's only for regular pecks on the cheek or mouth — no tongue simulation is available.

How it works

Force sensors are placed under a silicon lip-like structure to measure the dynamic forces at different parts of your lips during a kiss. The device then sends this data to your phone with the intensity of the kiss that transmits it to your partner over the Internet in real time with the same intensity.

Kissenger claims to provide a two-way interaction just like a real kiss. It measures pressure on different parts of the sender's lips to replicate that exact kiss on the recipient's lips.

As of now only an iOS prototype has been developed which plugs into a device's headphone jack. Sadly iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users will not be able to use this as both do not have a head phone jack. The makers of the device may expand to other platforms like Android in near future.

The last couple of years has witnessed innovation is similar technology including sex robots.