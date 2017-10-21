Even as actors have started prepping for filming and are engaged in script reading for the Game of Thrones season 8, it appears the ending of HBO's magnum opus will be a tear jerker, not just for fans but also for its actors.

Kit Harington, who plays the insanely popular Jon Snow in the series, has revealed that he cried while reading the final chapter of the series. "I cried at the end! You have to remember, I've done eight years of it... I get a bit weepy thinking about it," he said during BBC's The One Show.

The English actor admitted that he was emotionally attached to the show and the very thought of it ending is strange for him. "It's going to be to a strange year. Saying goodbye to everyone, having your last scene with this person or having your last scene with that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it," Harington said.

Season 7 of the show ended with major twists that are expected to change the course of the eighth and final season. Not only did Queen Daenerys Targaryen lose one of her dragon children to the Night's King (who was later resurrected by the dead king to be his side), she also consummated her relationship with Jon Snow, without knowing that he is her nephew.

The Night's King, with the help of Viserion's blue flame, destroyed the Wall that has been protecting the Seven Kingdoms from the wrath of the White Walkers. The eighth and final season will lift the curtain on what happens after the war between the living and the dead and who wins the race to the Iron Throne.

In the series, Jon Snow, may know nothing, but Harington does know everything about the finale and says it's "emotional".

"I'm really emotional about [the end]... We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now," he said.