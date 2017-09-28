Fans of Kit Harington may have been heartbroken to find out their favourite Game Of Thrones actor has become engaged to his girlfriend Rose Leslie, but there is no denying that the couple announced their intent to tie the knot in the most adorable, old-fashioned way ever.

A source first broke the news on 26 September, but we were still waiting around for the actors to confirm it themselves. No Instagram posts flashing the ring, no cryptic tweets here. The couple instead opted for a simple notice in the 'forthcoming marriages' section of the Times of London newspaper.

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

Harington and Leslie first met on the sets of Game Of Thrones in 2012. For those of you living under a rock, Harington plays Jon Snow and Leslie starred as Ygritte, his onscreen love.

Since then, the two have chosen to keep their romance under the radar but do attend most red carpet events together.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," the 30-year-old actor told L'Uomo Vogue last year. They moved in together at the start of 2017 and in June, Harington told chat show host James Corden that he had started living with his "other best friend Rose".