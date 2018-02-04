A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey before her concert at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night (2 February).

According to a statement released by the Orlando Police Department on Saturday, the man named Michael Hunt has been held after a tip-off they received about a possible kidnapping threat to Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. Hunt was held near the venue of the concert with tickets to the show and a knife.

Police took action as they deemed the tip-off to be credible enough to act on as the threat to kidnap the singer was allegedly made by the 43-year-old man from Riverview, Florida.

"ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center," police said in the statement.

"The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, Florida. OPD Detectives considered the information a credible threat, and took investigative measures to locate Hunt."

"OPD Officers came in contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center. When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife. At no time was he able to make contact with Ms Grant."

The statement said police always have security measures in place for all venues and events. "Some are visible and some are not meant to be visible," the police said, adding their top priority is to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to the city.

Without the tip-off, the threat to Rey would have gone unnoticed, the police said, adding: "We rely on the community to call in anything suspicious."

Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County jail on no bond.