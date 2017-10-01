A suspected knifeman has been arrested in central London in front of shocked shoppers soon after a fatal stabbing in the French city of Marseilles. Police arrested the man on Oxford Street's junction with Hill Place.

"We were called to reports of a man with a knife in Oxford Street at around 2.30pm," a Met Police spokesman said on Sunday (1 October).

"A man was arrested and taken into custody shortly afterwards."

Scotland Yard said the suspect was 45 years old.

"There were no reports of injuries," the Met spokesman said.

According to the Evening Standard, witnesses reported five police cars on the scene as the man was detained. Video shared on social media showed several police cars with flashing lights on the road.

The Oxford Street incident occurred just hours after a knifeman stabbed two women to death at Saint Charles train station in Marseille, France. A police source told The Sun that one victim was stabbed in the stomach, while another had her throat slit as the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar".