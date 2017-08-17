Nobody in Hollywood has been as passionate about trying to adapt Konami's hit video game series Metal Gear Solid for the big screen than Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of indie darling The Kings of Summer and blockbuster hit Kong: Skull Island.

Vogt-Roberts has been involved in getting Metal Gear to the silver screen for years, and always seems eager to talk about how the project is progressing, as he was when Den of Geek sat down for a chat at San Diego Comic Con in July.

Speaking to the site, the 32-year-old revealed that after Kong's release he went to the producers at Sony and pitched his vision for Metal Gear on the big screen.

"I was able to go in and be very honest with Sony, and say, 'We've all been partners on this for a while, but here's what Metal Gear needs to be, and here's the version I want to make. And if you don't want to make this version, then I'm not your guy.'

"I spent three years of my life trying to shepherd this project, and there's no project more important on the planet to me than this," he said.

Vogt-Roberts went on to discuss his interpretation of the series, which was created by Hideo Kojima back to the 80s but found new popularity with PS1 classic Metal Gear Solid. In the game a covert operative codenamed Solid Snake infiltrates an Alaskan military base taken over by terrorists.

If that sounds relatively down-to-Earth, that's only the beginning. The series also has its fair share of enormous mechs, nuclear weapons, vampires, psychics and roller-skating bombers.

"Fundamentally, Metal Gear is about the cycle of pain and it's about this f****d up weird family soap opera, and it's about ideologies, and it's about characters and philosophies," he said. "And it's about playing with tone and it's about so many different things. But a lot of those things are conceptual ideas.

"So I was able to go in and say, and have that moment to say, 'Here's what it needs to be, if you don't want to do this version, just say so now and let's split paths.' But with Kong being what it was in a post-Logan, Deadpool world, they all kind of said, 'Okay.' Let's make the version that I have pitched."

So it seems Sony has given the go-ahead for Vogt-Roberts to work on a script, which he says he's doing right now. He goes on to reveal that the film may even be set over multiple time periods.

"It's special," he says. "Whether we can execute on that script, whether we can get it made, who knows. But right now, I truly believe that the target is in the right direction, and so we'll see what happens from there."

In May, the director revealed how he set up a Metal Gear crash course for potential writers.

There's still a lot of work to be done before the film becomes reality. The project has been in various stages of pre-production for years, but it seems with Vogt-Roberts it has its best chance of getting made.