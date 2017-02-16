Monsterverse fans have been speculating as to whether or not Kong's old foe Godzilla will feature in the upcoming movie Kong: Skull Island. Now, the rumours seem to suggest that he might be, following the announcement that the film has a particularly interesting end-credits sequence.

Film critic and founder of Latino-Review, Kellvin Chavez, took to Twitter on 14 February to urge Kong fans to "make sure [their] butts stay on [their] seats" post-movie "for an awesome after-credit scene". The journalist went on to add: "It will NOT disappoint!!"

Set in the 1970s, the movie sees former British SAS officer Captain James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), war photojournalist and peace activist Weaver (Brie Larson) and government official Randa (John Goodman) team up with members of the military and travel to an uncharted island in order to document the natives there and explore the territory.

However, soon after their arrival, they discover that the place is not quite as peaceful and beautiful as it first seems and that humans are certainly not in charge.

While it's only gossip that Godzilla could feature in the post-credits stinger, there's good reason to believe the gigantic creature would show up. It's been known for some time now that Kong: Skull Island will mark the second instalment in a shared universe between Kong and fellow monster, Godzilla, who had its own standalone film a few years ago. And Godzilla versus Kong is already scheduled to reach cinemas sometime in May 2020.

Additionally, a direct connection to the upcoming movie and Godzilla was made in an exclusive clip recently shared by Yahoo! Movies. In the video, Samuel L Jackson's character Packard interrogates Goodman's as to who he is, to which the latter replies: "Ancient species owned this Earth long before mankind, and if we can't keep our heads buried in the sand, they will take it back.

"My agency is known as Monarch," he continues. "We specialize in the hunt of massive unidentified terrestrial organisms." Monarch is a secret scientific organisation that first appeared in the 2014 film Godzilla, with MUTOs also featuring in the film.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings Of Summer) and also starring Toby Kebbell, Corey Hawkins and John C Reilly, Kong: Skull Island will be released in both the UK and the US on 10 March 2017.