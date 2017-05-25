Two big fights in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions have been added to UFC 214 as the 29 July card starts to take shape.

Former featherweight title contenders Chan Sung Jung and Ricardo Lamas will face each other as they look to climb the rankings and eventually challenge current champion Jose Aldo.

"The Korean Zombie" (14-4 record in MMA) made a winning return to the octagon against Dennis Bermudez in February after over three years away in South Korea for mandatory military service.

As for Lamas (17-5 record in MMA), the 35-year-old has gone back-and-forth with wins and losses in his last four fights and will be hoping to win two in a row for the first time since 2014.

The other major fight to be added to the card is a bantamweight bout between former champion Renan Barao and rising star Aljamain Sterling.

Barao (34-4 record in MMA) will be making his first appearance since September 2016 after he defeated Phillipe Nover via unanimous decision, as he looks to start a winning run and regain his bantamweight title.

His opponent will be New York's Sterling (13-2 record in MMA) who most recently ended a losing run of his own by defeating Augusto Mendes via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas in April.

The main event of the show of course, is Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones in a highly anticipated rematch for the light heavyweight championship.

Below is the main card for the event so far: