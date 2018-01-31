mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed some of her very bizarre diet hacks that help maintain her famous shape.

The 38-year-old, who is dating male model Younes Bendjima, 24, has been sharing numerous photos of herself in barely-there bikinis from a getaway to Mexico in recent days.

And after much speculation as to how the mother of three maintains her incredible shape, she has shared her eating habits on her personal app.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claims she chugs down apple cider vinegar twice a day to stave off fat.

She wrote: "Every morning, when I wake up, I take collagen supplements on an empty stomach. About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water.

"Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients."

Kardashian also says she takes a vegan probiotic shot before eating freshly made avocado pudding, which comprises of E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder and MCT oil. Appetising...

She then tucks into her second spoonful of apple cider vinegar before dinner.

The dedicated health fanatic also works out five to six times a week, which could also be the reason for age-defying physique.

A typical day of eating for the star consists of whole grain oatmeal with bee pollen or seeds, a salad with salmon and homemade dressing for lunch and evening meals consisting of soups with asparagus and sweet potato.

Addressing her weekly habit of meal-prepping, she said: "I usually try to make soups and chili on a Sunday, so I have the extras in the fridge when I'm busy during the week."

But Kardashian doesn't deny herself the odd treat, stating: "You have to live your life!" Phew...

Kardashian previously told Shape magazine: "My family has always been into exercise. My dad [the late Robert Kardashian] used to tape episodes of Seinfeld and Friends and watch them in the morning while he was on the treadmill."