Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Khloe's birthday by sharing a naked photo of her younger sister. The Revenge Body star turned 33 years old on Tuesday (27 June).

According to Daily Mail, Kourtney took to her website kourtneykardashian.com to share a post titled "5 Times Khloé Was #BodyGoals" with an image that shows Khloe nude in a pool.

"Happy birthday! In honor of Khloe's birthday today, I'm posting 5 times my sister looked smoking hot and was the definition of #bodygoals!" 38-year-old Kourtney wrote.

She was not the only one to wish Khloe on her birthday.

Their mother Kris Jenner, 61, took to Instagram to wish Khloe on her birthday. She shared a collage of her favourite photos with her daughter.

"Happy birthday my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!" she wrote alongside the photo. "You are the kindest soul with the biggest heart and I am forever grateful God blessed me with you... you are so funny and make everyone laugh and continue to bring incredible joy to everyone around you.... you are so smart and are the best daughter, sister, friend, auntie and girlfriend any of us could ever ask for... truly beautiful inside and out! I love you more than you will ever know my bunny... Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKhloe".

Kim Kardashian also took to the photo and video sharing application to wish her sister with a throwback photo of the pair.

"Happy Birthday to my little sissy @khloekardashian," she wrote in the caption. "I don't know what life would be like without you! You deserve all the happiness on this Earth! Thanks for making life so much fun! I love you!!!"

Rob Kardashian shared a flashback image as well. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian ‼️ it makes me Happy to see you Happy. I love you!"