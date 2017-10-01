Kourtney Kardashian's toy-boy boyfriend Younes Bendjima was in for a treat when the reality television star stripped down to her lingerie for him in a Paris hotel room, but not before he had to take a picture for her 58.8m Instagram followers.

Mother of three Kardashian, 38, is currently holidaying in one of her favourite cities in the world – the French capital – with her 24-year-old male model lover, and proved she's looking hotter than ever in the social media snap.

Kardashian posed in a hotel room with a set of balcony doors open in the background, wearing a matching lingerie set of a black bra and high-waisted knickers that displayed her gym-honed physique.

Kardashian, who credits a gluten-free, organic lifestyle for her impeccable shape, looked like a model in the arty picture with her lithe frame despite being 5'0 tall, and captioned it: ''un pain au chocolat s'il vous plait''. It doesn't look like she's been eating too many of those...

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot, with one person writing: ''ugh younes took this'' as another put: ''Sexy lady''.

A third said: ''Body goals.''

Earlier in the day, Kardashian shared a sweet Instagram clip of herself cosying up to Bendjima in front of a lit-up Eiffel Tower, writing alongside it: ''Bonne nuit, Paris''.

The cute social media offering comes as the famous TV family have made headlines for their recent baby boom, with her younger sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie all expecting babies in the new year.

It has also come to light that Kim, 36, gave a huge clue about the pregnancies in a holiday photograph of herself with her pregnant sisters uploaded weeks before the big news was revealed.

She captioned the photo: ''The 3 of us...', a huge hint about the pregnancies in hindsight.

One assertive follower commented on the shot: ''the 3 of us .... all preggers!?! '' while another wrote: ''Pregnant Squad''.

Kim recently confirmed she is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate, while it has been revealed that 33-year-old sister Khloe is pregnant with her first child from boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Cosmetics mogul Kylie, 20, is said to be four months pregnant with a baby girl from her rapper beau Travis Scott.