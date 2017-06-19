It appears Kris Jenner is still furious with Caitlyn Jenner as she has snubbed her former husband on her Father's Day post. The momager shared an adorable collage of a number of fathers in her family — late husband Robert Kardashian, son Rob, son-in-law Kanye West and Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

She raved about all the dads in her family but shockingly ignored the former athlete who is father to two of Kris' highly successful daughters, Kylie and Kendall.

"To all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you," she wrote in her heartfelt tribute. The 61-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star also gushed about her son Rob, whose six-month-old daughter Dream is winning hearts with her chubby look and bright smiles.

"To my son, Rob, on your first Father's Day... I am so so proud of you!! I've watched you grow into the most loving, caring father to our precious angel, Dream. Your father would be so proud of you," she added.

The reality star continued to praise "amazing dads" Kanye and Scott. "I love you and I'm proud of you Kanye and Scott. You amaze me every single day and all of my grandchildren are so very blessed to have all of you as fathers. To all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father's Day!"

Fans were quick to notice how the mother of six snubbed her ex-husband (then Bruce Jenner) with whom she got married in 1991. The couple divorced during Bruce's transition to Caitlyn but they remained cordial until the former Olympic gold medallist released her controversial tell-all book titled The Secret Of My Life. In the book, she has discredited her former wife and accused her of hoarding money.

On the occasion of Mother's Day in May, Kris ignored Caitlyn and remembered her late husband Robert, sparking speculation that she is not keen on having any relationship with her ex.

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old former reality star ignored the Kardashian clan in her Father's Day post where she was seen frolicking with daughters Kendall and Kylie.

"Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there," she captioned the image on Instagram where she was seen all smiles with her two famous daughters.