It's been four years since Kristen Bell voiced Anna in Disney's global phenomenon Frozen, but her little girl still can't let it go. The Hollywood actress begrudgingly transformed herself into her alter ego's sister, Elsa, at the request of her daughter.

Taking to Instagram she shared a grumpy snap of herself in full fancy dress with her 4.3 million followers, along with the caption: "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween"

The Good Place star actress, who has two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard, was comforted with messages of support from fans who gushed about her good looks.

"Awww you look so pretty though. She can see beauty and wants to make sure it's highlighted," one person said while another added: "You can be the next real life Elsa for Disney though! Totally look like her!"

Others praised her for putting her needs aside to make her daughter happy. " OMG could not love this more! You are a great mom!" oner commentator said.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Snow Queen, the original movie told the story of Princess Anna's quest to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Since it's release in 2013 the film has amassed an impressive $1.2bn (£940m) worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film in history.