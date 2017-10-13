Kristen Stewart is reportedly feeling "terrible" for her former flame Robert Pattinson amid FKA Twigs breakup rumours. Although, the Personal Shopper star "does know what he's going through right now" she "hopes he's happy" as she will always have a special place for him in her heart.

According to HollywoodLife, even though the Twilight co-stars "don't really talk much anymore", Stewart will be "sad" if Pattinson "is really going through heartache with FKA Twigs", who the actor previously said he was "kind of" engaged to her.

"Kristen feels terrible that Rob may be struggling in anyway," a source told the gossip new website. "If Rob is really going through heartache with FKA then Kristen is sad that he could be suffering yet another tough breakup."

"Rob has a very special place in Kristen's heart and all she wants is for him to be happy," the source said. "Kristen and Rob don't really talk much anymore, so she doesn't know what he's going through right now, but she hopes he's happy."

Although the breakup between Stewart and Pattinson in 2012 was a nasty one, with the actress apologising to the actor for cheating on him with the Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, she just wants the best for her former boyfriend, who she "will always love".

"No matter what, Kristen will always love Rob and wants him to find joy in life. If that's with FKA then great, but if not, she hopes he finds someone who treats him well cause he is a great guy," the source said.

According to The Sun, Pattinson called off his engagement to FKA Twigs, who he had been dating since late 2014. Pattinson reportedly ended the relationship as he was "tired of it", with the two knowing "they were no longer working as a couple" in recent months.

"It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple," a source said.