Even since news broke about Kristen Stewart's spicy new girlfriend, supermodel Stella Maxwell, the duo has been setting couple goals with their adorable gestures. Most recently, the Twilight actress was spotted hand-in-hand with the Victoria's Secret angel, as the two enjoyed a reunion of sorts in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model, who is in town for the Moschino Resort Collection show, took some time out before her fashion gig for a romantic stroll with Stewart on Thursday. Dressed in chic casual attire, the hot new couple hit the Silver Lake neighbourhood in LA, which is the actress' base.

According to reports, the two were later joined by CJ Romero, a good friend of Stewart.

Later on in the day, when Maxwell headed to the Milk Studios to prepare for her fashion show, Stewart kept her company and was clicked hanging by her side throughout.

While the model seemed to have changed for the runway, her actress girlfriend continued to sport her signature beanie with a cropped tee and stripped pants.

Stewart and Maxwell's latest get-together comes after their daredevil outing in New Orleans, where the actress was caught clicking risqué pictures of the catwalk queen. Hanging out of a car window, the 27-year-old actress leaned back trying to capture the perfect shot of the model.

Even Maxwell was no less as she leaned out of the other side of the car's window to pose for her girlfriend. As if their adventurous photo session was not enough, the runway star added oomph with her unbuttoned jacket and a hint of her black lingerie.

Rumours mills have been rife with romance speculations since the Personal Shopper actress was first spotted with the lingerie model during last year's Met Gala. Following which, the couple has made numerous cosy appearances together.

With things getting serious between the two, latest buzz is that the couple has taken the big plunge and moved in together. A source dished to Us Weekly about their relationship saying "[Maxwell] spends all of her time" at Stewart's 4-bedroom home in L.A.