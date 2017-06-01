It looks like Twilight star Kristen Stewart is ready to go to any length for her model girlfriend, Stella Maxwell. In an attempt to click a risqué photograph of the Victoria's Secret Angel, the actress took quite an adventurous step, hanging out of a car window while her girlfriend posed holding an imaginary trophy.

Even Maxwell seemed no less as she leaned out of the window to strike a daredevil pose with an iced coffee in one hand and the other hand resting near the car. Adding oomph to the already risqué picture was the 26-year-old fashion model's sensuous outfit.

Dressed in a pair of shorts and denim jacket, Stewart's girlfriend chose to flaunt some skin by keeping her jacket unbuttoned and flaunting her black lingerie. On the other hand, the actress appeared to keep it casual as she enjoyed their outing in a simple white tee and blue jeans.

According to reports, the couple was driving around New Orleans and even made stops at Starbucks to get few beverages. Although their pictures look risky, there's no suggestion of either of them clicking while the vehicle was moving.

Stewart and Maxwell made for one cosy couple as they were spotted hanging around and checking out something (perhaps the pictures) on the actress' cell phone.

Reports linking the two first surfaced during last year's Met Gala and since then the celebrity pair has showed no signs of concealing their romance. In January, the couple was spotted packing on PDA and in turn setting the rumours mills on an overdrive.