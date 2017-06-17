Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell are in France and they look as loved up as ever. The Twilight actress struggled to keep her hands off her model girlfriend on the set of her latest Chanel shoot at Aubazine Abbey in France.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the 27-year-old actress even risked a wardrobe malfunction as she went braless beneath her open leather coat. Later, she changed into a grey T-shirt as she put on a loved-up display with girlfriend Stella during a break from shooting on set.

Sporting her blonde pixie cut, Stewart looked relaxed. Meanwhile, Maxwell dressed down in a casual leather jacket and jeans, and accessorised her look with large black shades. The Victoria's Secret model was seen wrapping her arms around the Personal Shopper actress and giving her an affectionate kiss as they enjoyed some cosy time together.

Several reports have claimed that the couple have "moved in together" and that the 26-year-old model allegedly "spends all of her time" at Stewart's four-bedroom Los Angeles home.

As things heat up between the two, both Stewart and Maxwell have been juggling their work to spend time with each other. A source revealed to US Weekly, "They're both so busy with work, but try to be together when they can. Kristen really likes her."

Kristen famously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for almost five years before calling it quits in 2013. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Stewart said, "I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world."

Revealing that the public was the "enemy", the actress shared how difficult it was to date Pattinson, and how it helped her come out openly. The 26-year-old said, "If it didn't seem like a relevant topic, like something that needed help, I would have kept my life private forever. But then I can't walk outside holding somebody's hand, as I'm followed everywhere."