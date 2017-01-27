Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were spotted displaying some sweet PDA during their romantic holiday in Milan, Italy where the Belgian-Irish supermodel was walking during the Men's Fashion Week.

According to DailyMail, the Twilight actress and Maxwell couldn't keep their hands off each other during their romantic getaway. The couple reportedly shared several intimate kisses while exiting their car at the Milan airport.

The 26-year-old Equals actress donned a bomber jacket, with a gold metallic zipper. She teamed the coat over a vintage black tee and matching skintight distressed jeans. Stella matched Kristen's rocker look with a deep red leather jacket and grey jeans, and left her blonde hair loose over her shoulders.

Romance rumours between Stewart and Maxwell began swirling last May, when they were spotted leaving the Met Ball together. The rumoured couple were also spotted grabbing several smoothies in Silver Lake in January.

Back in December 2016, a People Magazine report confirmed that they were dating. A source told the outlet. "Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun." Another source said, "When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun."

Stewart was previously in a relationship with singer St. Vincent. They broke up after dating for a few months. The Personal Shopper actress who dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson is also linked to the French singer Soko and assistant Alicia Cargile in the past.