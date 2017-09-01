Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell love to flaunt their PDA and the lovebirds behaved true to form during their recent outing in New York City.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other outside a bar in the Big Apple on Wednesday night (30 August). The pair engaged in a hot make-out session, kissing and wrapping their arms around each other, despite being surrounded by friends.

For the outing, the duo coordinated their outfits with black leather jackets. The Twilight star paired her leather jacket with a baseball cap and light blue jeans, while Irish supermodel Maxwell teamed up her leather jacket with dark blue jeans.

Stewart and Maxwell's romance kicked off at the end of last year after the actress ended her relationship with St Vincent (real name Annie Clark).

At the time, People magazine reported that Stewart and Maxwell were in a relationship and "are having fun".

Before dating St Vincent, Stewart was in a relationship with her former assistant Alicia Cargile, after calling it quits with French singer SoKo (real name Stephanie Sokolinski).

"I think also right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend. We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again,'" the 26-year-old actress told Elle UK when she was dating Cargile.

"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialised, so I didn't like it. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that. But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."