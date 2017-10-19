A stunner, both on and off the runway, Stella Maxwell is setting summer goals in October with her chic fashion. The supermodel, who has the world hooked with her cheeky snaps and headline-grabbing romance with actress Kristen Stewart, has shared a sultry image with her fans on Instagram.

Looking picture-perfect as always, the blonde beauty ditched the shirt to show off her curvaceous frame in a lacy bra and a pair of distressed denim shorts. All the while, Maxwell smouldered into the camera lens, striking a pose just apt for a catwalk queen like her.

"Endless summer," the 27-year-old model shared in the photo captions, a cheeky reference to her bold outfit even during the cold winter months.

While Stewart's girlfriend is no stranger to a little show of skin, fans of the Belgian model, like always, showered her image with thousands of likes and raving comments.

"Beautiful and love the face expression," wrote one of her Instagram followers, as a second fan commented, "So natural and gorgeous."

"All that I see in you is beautiful, not only your body!! Your presence, your happiness and all the confidence that I see in you!! I like how you show us part of your life. Thanks for that!! Thanks for be as you are (sic)," gushed another user.

Later in the year, Maxwell will be taking to the runway for one of the most anticipated fashion galas of the year, the annual Victoria's Secret show, according to reports. Considering this year's line-up, fashion enthusiasts can expect to see the model strutting alongside big names like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, amongst others.

Not only will Maxwell join the select-few crew of models for the lingerie show, but she will also be donning the "wings" that she earned back in 2015.

"It's just a special experience. It's really unique," Maxwell told Vogue earlier this year about being a VS angel.

"It's something that it's even hard to describe in a few words. It's one of the best jobs to ever have. They celebrate you and they put you on a pedestal," she added.