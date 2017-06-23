Among the many celebrities and models who have joined the 'free the nipple' bandwagon on Instagram is Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Stella Maxwell. Taking her fans and followers by surprise, the gorgeous Belgium model on Thursday, 22 June shared a risqué photograph of herself in a see-through top sans bra.

Maxwell enjoys over 2 million plus followers on the popular picture-sharing site. Decked in a black mesh top, the Victoria's Secret model let her glamorous looks do all the talking as she casually posed with her blonde locks grazing her shoulders.

The 27-year-old model ensured that all eyes were on her by giving a miss to lingerie underneath her fishnet outfit. A fan wrote, "Not a fishnet fan but you pull it off."

While Maxwell's racy top left little to the imagination, her followers on social media couldn't help sharing gushing comments and remarks. "Ravishing," a fan shared, while a second went on to complement the model's luscious hair styled into losing waves.

Apart from her gorgeous Instagram uploads and high-fashion photo shoots, Maxwell of late has been in the news because of her much talked about romance with the Twilight actress. Most recently she and Stewart were even spotted hand-in-hand leaving The Groucho Club in London.

This comes as the couple continues to make loved-up appearances at different hotspots across the world – from London to Los Angeles. Earlier, the model-actress couple had a reunion of sorts in LA, when Maxwell flew down to the city to walk for the Moschino Resort Collection show.

Not only were the two spotted hanging out together backstage before the show commenced, but also made a cosy appearance on the streets, enjoying a stroll by themselves.

Romance rumours surrounding Stewart and Maxwell first surfaced when the Personal Shopper actress was spotted with the runaway queen at last year's Met Gala. Since then, the couple has continues to fuel speculations with cosy get-togethers.

With things heating up between the two, the latest buzz is that the lingerie model might have taken the big plunge and moved in with Stewart. "[Maxwell] spends all of her time" at Stewart's 4-bedroom home in L.A, a source told Us Weekly dishing about their romance.