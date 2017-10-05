Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell dressed to impress at Paris Fashion Week in an edgy outfit with a glamorous touch.

The 27-year-old British-New Zealander catwalk strutter showed off her lithe 5'9" frame at the Chanel fashion show in a pair of leather trousers accessorised with a Chanel belt and a black cape she wore with no top underneath, revealing her washboard abs.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of androgynous brogues and silver clutch bag, putting a feminine touch on the fashion-forward look with her blonde hair styled in a relaxed ponytail with smoky eye make-up and a nude lip.

Maxwell, who has been dating Hollywood star Kristen Stewart since late 2016, was met with tonnes of adoring comments on her latest post.

One follower told her: "Excellent look", while another commented: "Beautiful!!! LOVE IT! ♥♥♥".

A third added: " You look incredible."

Maxwell shared a cheeky snap of herself getting ready for the show earlier in the day without wearing her leather trousers. She appeared to be tying her laces up while seductively peering into the camera, captioning the shot: "Soireé @soojmooj".

One fan commented: "Only for kristen stewart..."

Maxwell's romance with the Twilight star allegedly all began at an After-Party for the 2016 Met Gala just after Stewart had broken off her relationship with singer St Vincent. The pair were spotted leaving the party together that evening.

The VS model was spotted visiting Stewart on film sets in the months to follow, and joined her in Savannah, Georgia, where the actress was filming the psycho-thriller Lizzie. People magazine reported that the two "were having fun".

Maxwell won her claim to fame by walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2014, and in 2015 she became a Victoria's Secret Angel. She splits her time between her New York apartment and Stewart's Los Angeles residence.