Stella Maxwell has set the temperatures soaring yet again. The Victoria Secret model, who is dating Twilight star Kristen Stewart, posted a rather sexy clip of herself, flaunting her perfect derrière in a tiny bikini on Instagram.

Maxwell is seen on top of a bike in the short clip for an upcoming advertisement. The caption reads, "Coming Soon--- L❤️ve Advent @thelovemagazine ❤️ @kegrand."

The post has already earned over 218,833 views from her 3.2 million followers with most fans replying with "hot damn" and "love" in the comments section.

An Instagram user replied, "This shooting is sexy," while another commented, "Girl on fire." Apart from the usual "you slay" replies, the sexy clip has also sparked interesting fan reactions about posing on a bike,

"You look good on the bike. Maybe we could go for a ride? I love cycling," wrote a user, and another cheekily said, "That bike seat is seeing some serious action."

"And just like that. I'm into bicycles," a comment reads. "How did Kristen Stewart get her to be her gf," one user wondered. Apart from her steamy social media post, the model is also popular for stepping out hand in hand with the Personal Shopper actress.

The couple, who have been dating for almost a year now, recently shared a hilarious moment during Maxwell's interview with Grazia magazine. The 27-year-old model insisted that her partner sit next to her during the Q&A but came to regret it quickly.

Maxwell told Kristen, "Babe you're making me nervous now," to which the actress replied, "I'm telling you, I'm not f*****g listening" and adds, "Go for it. I can't hear s**t."

Stella later opened up to the magazine about her high-profile romance with Stewart. She explained to the outlet, "I don't look at the scrutiny of me like that. I don't really feel that's the situation. I see it like: I've been working really hard for a long time and I've accomplished a lot of what I've wanted to professionally. I've been really blessed and that's all I look at."