Victoria's Secret's model Stella Maxwell is turning the heat on yet again with another stunning photo on social media. The 27-year-old, who is currently dating actress Kristen Stewart, ditched her bra and is seen wearing what seems like a grey top in the Instagram picture.

Maxwell gazes towards the camera as she keeps one of the straps of her top down cheekily for the snap, giving everyone a peek at her cleavage. She has also left her blonde tresses open in the photo, captioning it, "All in a day's werk."

Stella's sexy snap has gotten the stamp of approval from her 3.2m Instagram followers as it has racked up close to 79,000 likes (and counting) within just a few hours of its upload.

Many social media users flocked to the comment section to praise her beauty, with one follower calling her a "Goddess," while another wrote, "My inspiration."

"You are a goddess and I admire you. When I look at you, I cheer up. My goal is to see your beautiful eyes, someday," gushed one more fan.

Another Maxwell follower penned a tribute, calling her a "tireless fighter". The lengthy comment read, "You're a #princess tireless fighter, winning a thousand battles, a mixture of passion and tenderness of fire and calm you make lovely gifts that your soul live, I can write verses about the magical beauty, not if the verses endure over time, but if you make your beauty, princess."

A user even went on to call Maxwell the "most beautiful" woman in the world. "Of the 3.65 billion women in the world, I think Stella is the most beautiful. And also the most beautiful person who can really skate!"

Before dating Stewart, Maxwell was romantically-linked with 'pansexual' pop diva Miley Cyrus back in 2015.

Recently, Maxwell was in the news after Cyrus dropped a song called She's Not Him, which is allegedly about the singer leaving Maxwell for her current fiance Liam Hemsworth, reported Hollywood Life.