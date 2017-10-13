Victoria's Secret stunner Stella Maxwell, a popular face on fashion magazines, has shared a series of sultry shots in various stages of undress. The pictures – one among which shows the model posing in just a button-down shirt – were posted in honour of the 150th anniversary of the Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"It's your Birthday!" the Belgian beauty, who has been linked to Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, wrote in the caption, adding, "thank you to the amazing team."

The smoking hot Instagram series features the 27-year-old model in a number of styles, including a pant-less look, one with a bullets-armour look, and finally an all-white outfit. Interestingly all the photos maintained a black-and-white tone, adding to Maxwell's smouldering beauty.

Apart from the steamy outfits, Stewart's girlfriend channelled a dramatic look in the photo series with her sleek pulled-back (surprisingly darker) hair and intensely-done smokey eyes. And despite the minimalism, the 5'9" runway star was able to pull off the stunning style with panache.

An impressed fan commented, "My Edgy and Hottie Angel," echoing the feelings of Maxwell's 3 million plus followers.

"You're stunning Stella," wrote someone else amid the sea of birthday wishes.

For Maxwell's followers on the picture-sharing site, it's nothing new to see the lingerie model pose in one saucy outfit after another. Most recently, the blonde beauty was seen decked in a one-piece lingerie leotard from the famous US brand, Victoria's Secret.

Showcasing her towering figure in the plum piece, Maxwell, however, showed off a more natural face with just a hint of gloss and the signature waves.

Speaking about her amazing physique and maintaining her form, the model recently told Elle magazine, "I travel a lot and spend a lot of time in hotels, I've kind of figured it out. I do a lot of yoga, and so I have a lot of yoga videos on my phone from my own workouts."

She also talked about her healthy habits, saying, "I like to get wellness pills anywhere I can, like all-natural multivitamins. I've taken them frequently throughout the last few years, and I think they really boost your immune system and prevent you from getting sick".