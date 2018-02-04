Twilight actress Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell's romance has been going coast to coast with their PDA-filled dinner dates but, amid all this, the lingerie model stole a cosy moment to spend with Jordan Barrett, the Australian model she considers her "fam".

Going topless on a scenic beach, Stewart's girlfriend has posed for a stunning click while leaning against the ‎6 ft 2 inches male model.

"Sea you later @iblamejordan," she further added in the photo caption with a green heart, going all cheeky.

The catwalk veteran, who is no stranger to stripping down for shoots, showed off a very natural and makeup-free face. With her beach blonde locks falling loosely on her shoulders, the 27-year-old beauty smouldered into the lenses while covering up her modesty behind her model friend.

While the Belgian model gave the shirt amiss, she was seen wearing washed-blue stretch pants in the photo. Even Barrett seemed to be complementing the runway queen in her carefree beach style as he went shirtless and posed in a pair of khaki pants.

"You two look so good together," one of Maxwell's 3 million plus Instagram followers commented as soon as she posted the picture online. Someone else simply hailed the model's shot as "OMG".

A second user followed suit and wrote: "That shot should be black and white. But you look absolutely beautiful."

"Wow you are such a gorgeous... Stella Maxwell..." shared a third fan, as someone else commented, "Holy s**t. Too much Beauty in one photo."

As another user piped in, cheekily noting, "Stewart is not jealous".

While the picture might have set a few tongues wagging, Stewart and Maxwell seem to be stronger than ever. Most recently, the loved-up pair was even spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date at one of Los Angeles' French restaurant.

Cuddled-up together, pictures published by the Daily Mail even saw the actress-model girlfriend sharing a quick kiss, looking completely smitten with each other's company.